Moto G Stylus: Motorola launches its mid-range stylus phone

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 11:43 IST

Motorola recently announced it sold 100 million Moto G smartphones globally. Adding to the celebrations, Motorola launched two new smartphones, Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power.

Motorola’s latest launches confirm past leaks of the company working on a phone with a stylus. Moto G Stylus features a built-in stylus which can be used to “edit photos, jot down notes, sketch artwork, copy and paste text and even mark up screenshots”. Similar to the Galaxy Note series, the Moto G Stylus also features a Moto Note app which users can scribble on even when the phone is locked.

Moto G Stylus comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and a 4,000mAh battery. It packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. For photography, Moto G Stylus sports a triple camera setup of 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 16-megapixel action cam. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Moto G8 Power features a 5,000mAh battery. ( Motorola )

Moto G8 Power, as the name suggests, features a 5,000mAh battery claimed to run for 3 days straight. The smartphone is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display. Moto G8 Power’s rear camera setup features a 16-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

Moto G Stylus, Moto G8 Power price

Moto G Stylus is priced at $299.99 (Rs 21,400 approx) and it will go on sale this spring in the US and Canada. Moto G8 Power carries a price tag of $249.99 (Rs 17,900 approx). There’s no word on the global availability of the new Moto G phones.