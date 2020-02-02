Moto G Stylus specs leaked ahead of MWC 2020

tech

Motorola is hosting an event on February 23, on the sidelines of MWC 2020, where the company is expected to unveil a bunch of new smartphones including the Moto G8 and the Moto G8 Power. The company is also expected to launch the Moto G Stylus at the event, detailed specifications of which have leaked online.

The details come as a courtesy of the folks at XDA Developers, who spotted the phone listed at Canada’s Radio Equipment List. The listing not only confirmed the ‘Moto G Stylus’ name but also revealed the phone’s detailed specs. As per the report, the Moto G Stylus will sport a 6.36-inch display with a resolution of 2300x1080 pixels. It will come with a left-mounted punch hole camera display, that houses the phone’s selfie camera. It has volume buttons and the power button on the the right side and a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a bottom-firing speaker, and a slot for the stylus at the bottom.

In terms of the connectivity, the upcoming Moto G Stylus gets dual-SIM support, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port

The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It will run on Android 10.

In terms of the camera, the phone sports a 48-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor at the back and a 25-megapixel camera on the front. The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery and it features support for 10W wired charging technology.

Additionally, the phone comes with a new app that can be used to open an app or launch a shortcut when the stylus is removed from the phone. The app can also be used for taking notes, erasing using a finger. Also, users can insert a watermark with a date on the notes that they take.

A previous report by tipster Evan Blass says that the Moto G Stylus could go on sale sometime in April.