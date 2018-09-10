Moto G6 Plus launched in India: Is it a better deal than Xiaomi Poco F1?

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday launched its new smartphone, Moto G6 Plus, in India. Priced at Rs 22,499, the smartphone will be available offline and online via Amazon.in from September 10.

Motorola is offering a range of offers with its new Moto G6 Plus in India. The company is giving up to Rs 3,000 Paytm Mall cashback promo code. There will also be no cost EMI options via Bajaj Finserve EMI network and Home Credit. Jio users can get benefits up to Rs 4,450 which is applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. The benefits include Jio instant cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,200, Cleartrip cashback vouchers worth Rs 1,250 and AJio discount of Rs 1,000.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus: Full specifications, features

G6 Plus is one of the first Motorola phones to come with taller 18:9 screen aspect ratio. It has 5.9-inch full HD+ Max Vision display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor with 6GB RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of built-in storage.

For photography, Moto G6 Plus features dual-rear cameras featuring 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the new Motorola phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a 3,200mAh battery with Turbo Charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and 4G LTE among others. It also features a fingerprint sensor on the back.

A better deal than Xiaomi Poco F1?

Motorola Moto G6 Plus will face a strong competition from Xiaomi’s new Poco F1 smartphone. Moto G6 Plus perhaps has an advantage with its premium design featuring a glass back panel. But it doesn’t really outshine Xiaomi Poco F1 in terms of specifications.

For instance Xiaomi Poco F1 is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor. The base model is priced at Rs 20,999 and comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The mid variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and offers 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage and Qualcomm’s best processor.

While Moto G6 Plus looks to be better versions of Moto G6 and G6 Play, Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with some unique features like liquid cooling and improved graphics for gamers and power users. It also has a larger 4,000mAh battery, but misses out on fast charging support.

