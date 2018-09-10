Moto G6 Plus to launch in India today: Full specifications, expected price and more

Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch a new smartphone in India on Monday. The latest offering from Motorola is Moto G6 Plus, third phone in the new Moto G-series which currently has Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play.

Moto G6 Plus, as the name implies, is a bigger screen variant of the Moto G6 with minor specifications upgrade. Launched in Brazil earlier this year, Moto G6 Plus is among the first Motorola phones to come with taller 18:9 screens. Moto G6 Plus has a 5.93-inch screen.

For performance, Moto G6 Plus relies on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card. On the software front, it runs on Android Oreo out-of-the-box.

For photography, Moto G6 Plus has dual-rear cameras featuring 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the new Motorola phone offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other important features of the phone include a 3,200mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC and 4G LTE among others.

Note that these are specifications of the phone launched in Brazil. Motorola may make some tweaks in the specifications for the Indian market.

Moto G6 Plus is available in the global markets for Euro 299, which is approximately Rs 24,000. The smartphone, however, may launch in India at much lower price.

READ: Moto G6 Review

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 07:29 IST