Moto G6 Plus vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Mid-range smartphones compared

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday launched its latest smartphone ‘Moto G6 Plus’ in India. Priced at Rs 22,499, Moto G6 Plus will go on sale in India from September 12. Motorola’s new phone bets big on improved design, camera capabilities and overall software experience. The smartphone, however, faces a strong competition from Xiaomi’s new Poco F1 which is available in India with a starting price of Rs 20,999. Let’s compare the specifications and features of the two new smartphones.

Moto G6 Plus vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Price, availability

Motorola’s smartphone is priced at Rs 22,499 and will be available through offline stores as well as Amazon.in from September 12. Note that Motorola Moto G6 Plus will be available through open sales, unlike Xiaomi’s Poco F1 which is available on sale on select dates. Poco F1’s first sale took place on September 5 and the next one is scheduled to take place on September 12.

While Motorola is selling only one variant of Moto G6 Plus, Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is available in multiple combinations with price going up to Rs 28,999. The 6GB+ 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants are available for Rs 20,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 28,999.

Moto G6 Plus vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Design

Moto G6 Plus goes for a more premium look and feel with glass back panel. The phone is wrapped in scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass with a 3D contoured back. There’s also a water-repellent coating for protecting the phone from splashes and light rain though it doesn’t have any IP certification. On the front, it has a 5.9-inch display with full HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 may appear underwhelming to those looking for a premium look and feel, but it does offer sturdiness with its good quality polycarbonate body. Poco F1 borrows elements from Xiaomi Mi A2 and other Redmi smartphones. The phone also comes with a notch on the front. It has a larger 6.18-inch notch display with same full HD+ resolution.

Moto G6 Plus vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Performance

This is where Motorola Moto G6 Plus may fall short. Powered by low-end Snapdragon 636 processor along with 6GB of RAM, Moto G6 Plus has to compete with Xiaomi’s Poco F1 that runs on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor. Note that Qualcomm’s 845 SoC powers some of the main flagship phones in the world. For instance, OnePlus 6 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Global variant) are powered by this chipset. Just in terms of SoC and RAM combination, Moto G6 Plus doesn’t outshine Poco F1 which also offers liquid cooling and other set of power users-focused features. The only thing going for Moto G6 Plus is the near stock Android experience. Xiaomi Poco F1’s customised Poco launcher based on MIUI is also not bad. But it depends on your preference.

Moto G6 Plus has 3,200mAh battery with TurboCharging mode (for fast charging) whereas Xiaomi Poco F1 has a larger 4,000mAh battery. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6

Moto G6 Plus vs Xiaomi Poco F1: Camera

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 comes with a dual-rear camera setup, consisting of 12-megapixel rear sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. Moto G6 Plus comes with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras. Moto G6 Plus can also shoot 4K videos (fps not specified).

For selfies, Moto G6 Plus offers 16-megapixel camera with low-light mode. Xiaomi Poco F1 offers 20-megapixel front camera with AI portrait mode. Top smartphones in India under Rs 25,000

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 07:11 IST