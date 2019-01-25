Moto G7 complete lineup revealed ahead of official launch on Feb 7

Motorola will be launching Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play on February 7. The Lenovo-owned company leaked full specifications of its Moto G7 series.

The Moto G7 page went live on Motorola’s Brazil website. It has now been take down, but Cnet managed to get screenshots of the leaked page. According to the leaked details, Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will feature the trending dewdrop-styled notch on its display. All four smartphones will run on Android Pie out-of-the-box, and feature 3.5mm headphone jack.

Here are the detailed specifications of the entire Moto G7 lineup.

Moto G7, G7 Plus specifications

Moto G7 and G7 Plus both feature a 6.24-inch display with 2,270 x 1,080 pixels resolution. Moto G7 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor, while G7 Plus comes with Snapdragon 632 SoC. Both smartphone pack 4GB of RAM with 64GB of expandable storage as the base model. The main difference between these two models is in the camera department.

Moto G7’s dual-camera setup comprises 16-megapixel (f/1.7 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensors at the rear. It has a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the Moto G7 Plus, there’s a 12-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) dual-camera module. For selfies, it offers an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Moto G7 and G7 Plus are fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 as connectivity options. The smartphones will offer facial recognition along with the rear fingerprint sensor.

Moto G7, G7 Power specifications

Moto G7 Power has a bigger 6.2-inch display (1,520x720 pixels), while the G7 Play comes with a smaller 5.7-inch screen. In terms of memory, Moto G7 Play starts at 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Moto G7 Power comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

The highlight of Moto G7 Power is its massive 5,000mAh battery. Moto G7 Play has a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options and security options remain the same on the Moto G7 lineup. Moto G7 Play is however the lightest in the series weighing 149 grams.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 13:13 IST