Moto G7 key specifications, features revealed ahead of official launch

Motorola is set to launch the successor to its popular G6 smartphone. Dubbed as Moto G7, the smartphone has made an unofficial appearance on FCC certification website. The listing reveals key details about the new G7-series.

Motorola will reportedly launch three or four new phones under the popular mid-range series, Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Plus.

According to 91Mobiles, Moto G7 with model number XT1952-1 will run Google’s latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor coupled with Adreno GPU for graphics.

The smartphone will be powered by a 2,820mAh battery. Other expected features of the phone include USB-C, audio jack, microSD slot and singular camera lens on the back.

Moto G7 Power, the successor to Moto One Power, will continue to focus on big battery life. According to reports, the phone will have 5,000mAh battery.

Moto One Power, which is also Motorola’s one of the first phones with a notch, comes with big 5,000mAh battery along with TurboPower charging. The smartphone supports dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G VoLTE. With the recent Android Pie update, Motorola added dual SIM VoLTE support and better camera performance including low-light images and panorama.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 11:01 IST