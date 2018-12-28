Moto G7 launch date, key specifications, and features revealed

Motorola is set to refresh its popular Moto G-series next year. The seventh generation of Moto G phones is said to feature as many as four new phones -- Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power.

AndroidPit reports Motorola will unveil these new phones in Brazil in February ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Brazil is one of the top markets for Motorola and the company has previously launched many phones in the country before anywhere else. The phones, however, could also be part of the MWC as the global launch. Moto G-series is likely to launch in India as well.

As far as the latest phones go, Motorola’s Moto G7 devices will come with a notch display as seen on Moto One and Moto One Power which launched earlier this year. Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are expected to come with dual-rear cameras whereas Moto G7 and Moto G7 Power will feature single lenses on the back, reports GSMArena.

The phones will feature up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The series is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor. Moto G7 Power will continue to feature big battery at 4,000mAh.

Motorola may keep One-series separate from its G-series. For instance, Moto One Power comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery and a bunch of customisations for the Indian consumers. It is also based on Android One programme. Key specs of the phone include 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display, dual 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, and 4GB of RAM.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 12:50 IST