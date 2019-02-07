Moto G7 launch LIVE updates: Moto G7 Plus, G7, G7 Power, G7 Play announced
Motorola Moto G7 series to set to go official with four new smartphones. Follow live updates here.
6:20PM IST
Moto G7 Plus: Cameras
6:16PM IST
Moto G7 Plus
6:15PM IST
Moto G7
6:13PM IST
Moto G7 Power
6:12Pm IST
Moto G7 Play
6:11PM IST
Moto G7 lineup announced
6:08PM IST
Moto G7 launch begins
5:56PM IST
Moto G7 Plus: Expected specifications
5:46PM IST
Moto G7: Expected specifications
5:35PM IST
Moto G7 lineup
5:16PM IST
Moto G7 series
Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its new smartphone series today. The latest Moto G7 series is expected to debut with as many as four new smartphones.
The new series will feature Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power. The smartphones are expected to come with new design and features along with incremental upgrades in the specifications department. Motorola fans can expect edge-to-edge display, better processors, and higher camera megapixels. The new Moto G7 series is also said to feature the dewdrop-styled notch. It isn’t clear if the entire Moto G7 lineup will come with this display.
Motorola’s new phones will be unveiled in Sao Paulo Brazil at 5.30PM IST. The company will be live streaming the launch event on its social media platforms. To catch up with the latest updates, you can also register on the company’s Facebook event.
Here are the live updates.
Moto G7 Plus: Cameras
Moto G7 Plus comes with AI-based camera features, super slow motion video recording at 240 frames per second. It also comes with auto smile feature.
Moto G7 Plus
Moto G7 Plus, the most expensive of the lot comes with a 6.24-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor and sports a 16MP dual camera setup.
Moto G7
Moto G7 has a 6.24-inch Full HD+ display with a dewdrop-styled notch, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with 12MP dual camera module.
Moto G7 Power
Moto G7 Power has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging. Moto G7 Power also has a notch display.
Moto G7 Play
Moto G7 Play features a 5.7-inch display with a boat-shaped notch on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon processor, and packs 3,000mAh battery.
Moto G7 lineup announced
Motorola announces the new Moto G7 series - Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play.
Moto G7 launch begins
Motorola begins the launch of its new Moto G7 series. The launch event is taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Moto G7 Plus: Expected specifications
According to leaks, Moto G7 Plus will come with the same display as the Moto G7. It will run on the Snapdragon 632 chipset, and pack a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone’s dual-camera module could comprise 12-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensors.
Moto G7: Expected specifications
Moto G7 is expected to feature a 6.24-inch display with 2,270 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor. The base model of Moto G7 could pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.
Moto G7 lineup
An ‘accidental’ leak revealed the entire lineup of Moto G7 series. Motorola could launch Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play. The leak also revealed specifications of all four smartphones.
Moto G7 series
According to leaks and reports, the new Moto G7 series will feature a refreshed design. Moto G7 will come with a dewdrop-styled notch display. The new Moto G7 smartphones will also have edge-to-edge display.