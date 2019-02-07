Moto G7 launch LIVE updates: Moto G7 Plus, G7, G7 Power, G7 Play announced

Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its new smartphone series today. The latest Moto G7 series is expected to debut with as many as four new smartphones.

The new series will feature Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power. The smartphones are expected to come with new design and features along with incremental upgrades in the specifications department. Motorola fans can expect edge-to-edge display, better processors, and higher camera megapixels. The new Moto G7 series is also said to feature the dewdrop-styled notch. It isn’t clear if the entire Moto G7 lineup will come with this display.

Motorola’s new phones will be unveiled in Sao Paulo Brazil at 5.30PM IST. The company will be live streaming the launch event on its social media platforms. To catch up with the latest updates, you can also register on the company’s Facebook event.

Here are the live updates.

6:20PM IST Moto G7 Plus: Cameras Moto G7 Plus comes with AI-based camera features, super slow motion video recording at 240 frames per second. It also comes with auto smile feature.





6:16PM IST Moto G7 Plus Moto G7 Plus, the most expensive of the lot comes with a 6.24-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor and sports a 16MP dual camera setup.





6:15PM IST Moto G7 Moto G7 has a 6.24-inch Full HD+ display with a dewdrop-styled notch, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with 12MP dual camera module.





6:13PM IST Moto G7 Power Moto G7 Power has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging. Moto G7 Power also has a notch display.





6:12Pm IST Moto G7 Play Moto G7 Play features a 5.7-inch display with a boat-shaped notch on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon processor, and packs 3,000mAh battery.





6:11PM IST Moto G7 lineup announced Motorola announces the new Moto G7 series - Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play.





6:08PM IST Moto G7 launch begins Motorola begins the launch of its new Moto G7 series. The launch event is taking place in Sao Paulo, Brazil.





5:56PM IST Moto G7 Plus: Expected specifications According to leaks, Moto G7 Plus will come with the same display as the Moto G7. It will run on the Snapdragon 632 chipset, and pack a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone’s dual-camera module could comprise 12-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensors.





5:46PM IST Moto G7: Expected specifications Moto G7 is expected to feature a 6.24-inch display with 2,270 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor. The base model of Moto G7 could pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.





5:35PM IST Moto G7 lineup An ‘accidental’ leak revealed the entire lineup of Moto G7 series. Motorola could launch Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play. The leak also revealed specifications of all four smartphones.



