Moto G7 Power vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Battle of the budget powerhouses

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday launched the first Moto G7 smartphone in India. Moto G7 Power is available for sale across offline stores and online exclusively via Flipkart.

Moto G7 Power, as the name suggests boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone also comes with a refreshed design and updated specifications. Moto G7 Power would face tough competition from many players in the budget segment. More likely from Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 which offers similar features and has a 5,000mAh battery.

Here’s a detailed comparison between Moto G7 Power and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2.

Display and design

Moto G7 Power features a notch on its 6.2-inch HD+ display. The smartphone has a plastic body but offers a glass-like finish. At the rear, you’ll find the familiar circular camera module and fingerprint sensor. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 also offers a glossy-finish with a notched display. In terms of specifics, the smartphone has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top.

Both smartphones offer a subtle yet premium-looking design. The Zenfone does have an advantage with a Full HD+ display over the G7 Power.

Performance

Moto G7 Power runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor under the hood. There’s only one variant of the G7 Power with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Users can expand it further up to 512GB via a microSD card. On the software front, Moto G7 Power offers near-stock Android UI with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Moto G7 Power’s highlight is its 5,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C charging. Motorola also ships the phone with TurboPower charger for fast charging.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. The smartphone comes with three storage variants - 3GB+32GB. 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB. Zenfone Max Pro M2 also offers near-stock UI but on the older Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone also houses a 5,000mAh battery but without fast charging.

ALSO READ: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 review

Camera

For photography, Moto G7 Power sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and screen flash.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 has an upper hand with a dual-camera setup and Sony IMX486 sensor. At the rear, it houses dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel depth sensors. Up front there’s a 13-megapixel Sony IMX486 sensor for selfies.

Price

Moto G7 Power is priced at Rs 13,999. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 has a lower starting price of Rs 12,999 but for the 3GB+32GB variant. The other two variants of Zenfone Max Pro M2 carry price tags of Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999.

Summing up,

Moto G7 Power does have an edge over the Zenfone Max Pro M2 with its fast charging and the latest Android OS. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 is however a tested performer overall in the budget segment. If your budget ranges around Rs 14,000, then you can go for the Moto G7 Power.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 12:19 IST