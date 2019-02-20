Moto G7 Power vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price, specifications, features compared

Budget smartphones with 5,000mAh battery are certainly not new. Unlike the older days, when phones with big battery meant bulky design and weight, modern phones offer much slimmer profile without compromising on the battery power. From Xiaomi, Asus to Samsung, a number of companies offer phones with big battery in India. The latest to join the race is Motorola Moto G7 Power.

The Moto One Power successor is available in India for Rs 13,999. Apart from a bigger battery, Moto G7 Power features mid-range specifications such as Snapdragon 632 processor and HD screen. The latest Motorola phone competes with the likes of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Samsung’s latest Galaxy M20.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy M20 runs in-house Exynos 7904 octa-core processor with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. As explained in our detailed review, Samsung Galaxy M20 offers impressive performance for its price point. The phone handles graphic-intensive games such as PUBG Mobile and Marvel Contest of Champions with ease. As far as the battery life goes, Galaxy M20’s 5,000mAh battery offers more than a day back up on heavy usage.

Motorola G7 Power has slightly inferior Snapdragon 632 processor but with equally matched 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage. The phone comes with 5,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C port. Motorola also bundles a 15W charger for faster charging.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a dual-rear camera setup featuring 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Moto G7 Power has single rear camera with a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and screen flash.

Just in terms of specs, Samsung Galaxy M20 with two rear cameras looks like a better proposition.

G7 Power follows the older notch design (Motorola)

Display, software

Both Samsung Galaxy M20 and Moto G7 Power are large-screen phones. Galaxy M20 offers a large 6.3-inch full HD+ display with its own version of Infinity-U notch on the top. Motorola G7 Power offers a 6.2-inch HD+ notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone, however, follows the older format for notch, similar to Apple iPhone X. Galaxy M20’s notch is much smaller and covers very small real estate.

In the software department, Moto G7 Power runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. As expected, the software has bare minimum customisation which will please Android purists. Samsung Galaxy M20 uses a customised version of the older Android Oreo software.

Price, availability

Moto G7 Power is available online exclusively via Flipkart for Rs 13,999. Samsung Galaxy M20 is available at a starting price of Rs 10,990. It’s an online-exclusive product and is available via Samsung’s e-store and Amazon.in. The top-end model of the phone is priced at Rs 12,990.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 20:38 IST