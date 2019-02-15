Moto G7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Lenovo-owned Motorola has quietly launched a new smartphone in India. Moto G7 Power is available in India via Flipkart and offline stores at Rs 13,999.

Moto G7 was launched in Brazil earlier this month as part of the new Moto G7 series. The entire lineup comprises Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play. In India, Moto G7 Power is available at Moto Hubs, Moto preferred stores and other retail outlets. The smartphone comes in ‘Ceramic Black’ colour. There is no word on when the other Moto G7 smartphones will be available in India.

Moto G7 Power’s highlight is its massive 5,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C port for charging. Motorola also ships the phone with a 15W TurboPower charger.

Moto G7 Power specifications

Moto G7 Power features a 6.2-inch HD+ notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage.

For photography, Moto G7 Power sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and screen flash.

On the software front, Moto G7 Power runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It has a rear fingerprint sensor along with face unlock for security. The smartphone also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. More features on the Moto G7 Power include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi.

