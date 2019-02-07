Moto G7 series launched with G7 Plus, G7 Power and G7 Play: Price, specifications, features

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Thursday announced the launch of new budget smartphone series, Moto G7. The latest range includes four new smartphones – Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play.

The latest Motorola phones come with upgraded specifications, dual rear camera and notch displays. The new phones come with a premium design with familiar wristwatch-like circular camera module on the back. Prices of the new G7 series start at 999 R$ (Rs 19,000 approximately).

Moto G7 is priced at $299 whereas Moto G7 Plus is priced at 299.99 EUR. Moto G7 Power retails at $249 while Moto G7 Play comes for $199.

Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus full specifications

Moto G7 comes with a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-rear cameras. Moto G7 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It’s powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G7 Plus also features a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 16-megapixel dual-rear cameras. For selfies it has a 12-megapixel camera. It’s also powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Both Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus also support facial recognition along with physical fingerprint sensor.

Moto G7 Power, G7 Play full specifications

Moto G7 Power comes with a big 5,000mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 56 hours of battery life. It also supports fast charging via TurboPower . It features a 6.2-inch HD display with Max Vision. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 3GB of RAM. In the camera department it comes with 12-megapixel dual-rear cameras. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G7 Play runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 2GB of RAM. It has a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone features 5.7-inch display. Moto G7 Play comes with 13-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 18:47 IST