Moto G7 series to launch today: Price, specifications, features

Motorola will be launching its new G7 series of smartphones today. The new Moto G7 series is expected to debut with four smartphones.

Moto G7 launch event is scheduled to take place at 5:30 pm IST in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Motorola will be livestreaming the launch event through its official social channels. Interested users can also register their presence for the event through this link.

Ahead of its launch, the entire Moto G7 lineup was ‘accidentally’ leaked on Motorola Brazil’s website. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to launch Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power. The leak revealed key specifications along with some design details of the Moto G7 series.

Here are the detailed specifications of the entire Moto G7 series.

Moto G7, G7 Plus specifications

Moto G7 and G7 Plus smartphones feature a 6.24-inch display with 2,270 x 1,080 pixels resolution. Moto G7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor, and G7 Plus runs on the Snapdragon 632 SoC. In terms of storage, Moto G7 and G7 Plus will come with 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage.

For photography, Moto G7 has a dual-camera setup of 16-megapixel (f/1.7 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensors at the rear. It sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Moto G7 Plus also comes with a dual-camera module of 12-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensors. For selfies, it offers an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Both smartphones are fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery with 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 as connectivity options. The smartphones will offer facial recognition along with the rear fingerprint sensor.

Moto G7 Power, G7 Play specifications

Moto G7 Power’s highlight will be its massive 5,000mAh battery. It has a 6.2-inch display (1,520x720 pixels), 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Moto G7 comes with a smaller 5.7-inch screen, and will offer 2GB RAM and 32GB storage in its base model. Moto G7 Play is also the lightest in the series weighing 149 grams.

