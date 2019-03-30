Moto G7 to Motorola One: Top Moto phones in India under Rs 20,000

Motorola isn’t making much noise in the smartphone market right now. But the Lenovo-owned company has been updating its smartphone portfolio with two new smartphones launched quietly in India.

Moto G7 and Motorola One are the latest phones from the company. Moto G7 is the second smartphone from the series launched in India. Motorola had first launched the Moto G7 Power in February. The Moto G7 series features two more phones, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Plus. Motorola hasn’t announced when and if these phones will come to India.

If you’re looking for a new Motorola smartphone to buy, and under Rs 20,000, here are the top picks.

Moto G7

Successor to last year’s Moto G6 series, Moto G7 comes with a new design, upgraded specifications and dual rear cameras. Moto G7 comes with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop styled notch. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The smartphone’s dual-camera setup comprises 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Moto G7 comes with near-stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone is available at Rs 16,999.

Moto G7 Power

As the name suggests, Moto G7 Power’s highlight is its massive 5,000mAh battery. Motorola also ships the phone with a 15W TurboPower charger. Priced at Rs 13,999, Moto G7 Power offers a 6.2-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 632 SoC, 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Moto G7 Power also runs on the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone is available in ‘Ceramic Black’ colour.

Motorola One

Motorola One is the company’s latest Android One smartphone. It features the older boat-styled notch design on a 5.9-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, Motorola One runs on Snapdragon 625 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

As part of Google’s Android One platform, Motorola One will receive regular security updates and OS upgrades. Motorola One carries a price tag of Rs 13,999.

Motorola One Power

Launched last September, Motorola One Power is a more beefed up version of the Motorola One. The smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, and a large 6.2-inch full HD+ display. The smartphone sports dual 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, and a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Motorola One Power costs slightly higher than the Motorola One at Rs 15,999. The smartphone also runs Android Pie based on the Android One platform.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 16:38 IST