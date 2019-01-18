Moto G7 key specifications revealed by Geekbench benchmarking site ahead of launch

Motorola is set to update its popular G-series of phones this year with four new devices -- Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Plus. The latest generation of Moto G phones will come with notch displays, similar to Moto One phones launched last year.

Ahead of the official launch, Moto G7 has made an appearance on benchmarking website Geekbench, revealing key specifications and features of the phone.

The listing reveals Moto G7 will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor. Considering the chipset is quite old and inferior to other mid-range SoCs like SD 660 and 675, the listing may have featured the low-end Moto G7 Play, reports GSMArena.

Moto G7 Play is expected to launch with 3GB of RAM. In comparison, last year’s Moto G6 Play featured Snapdragon 430 processor, which is even more inferior in terms of capabilities. Moto G7 Play looks like an incremental upgrade over the predecessor, but it’s likely to face strong competition from modern budget Android phones, especially the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 which have better processors and RAM bundles.

ALSO READ: Motorola’s iconic flip phone ‘Razr’ set to make comeback with ‘foldable’ design

Apart from Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB of RAM, Moto G7 Play is expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box and will be eligible for at least two major Android OS upgrades in the future.

As far as other Moto G7 models go, previous leaks have revealed Snapdragon 632 processor and smaller 2,820mAh battery. Other expected features include up to 4GB of RAM, 64GB built-in storage, and 4,000mAh battery.

Moto G7-series will debut next month, most probably around Mobile World Congress (MWC) which kicks off on February 25.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 12:04 IST