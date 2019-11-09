Moto G8 leaked promo images, video hint at imminent launch

tech

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 16:44 IST

Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play smartphones were launched recently. The company is expected to launch Moto G8 soon as its promo video and images just leaked. Moto G8 will come in three colour options of red, black and blue. The leaked material also reveals similar design like the Moto G8 Plus.

Moto G8 will however differ from the G8 Plus with the absence of the laser autofocus sensor. The rear cameras are placed in the same fashion on the top left corner as seen on the Moto G8 Plus. There’s a rear fingerprint sensor with the Moto logo. The smartphone also has a U-shaped notch up front with thin bezels. There’s no word on the specifications of the upcoming Moto G8 as yet.

Moto G8 Plus could launch along with the foldable Moto Razr on November 13. This will be Motorola’s first foldable phone which will be launched as the revival of its iconic Moto Razr.

Moto G8 Plus was launched in India just last month. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 and it comes with a 48MP triple camera setup. In addition to the laser auto focus sensor, Moto G8 Plus sports a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. It also comes with night vision mode and quad-pixel technology for lowlight photography. Up front, there’s a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G8 Plus has 6.03-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. Moto G8 Plus packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The latest Moto phone is said to deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge while the TurboPower 2 fast charging is claimed to fuels up the phone with 8 hours of power in 15 minutes.