Moto G8, Moto G8 Power with Android 10, Snapdragon 665 SoC to launch soon: Report

tech

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:13 IST

Motorola launched the Moto G8 Plus and Moto G8 Play last year. The company is yet to add more phones in the Moto G8 lineup. A new leak now suggests Motorola is working on Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power with the launch happening soon.

According to a report by xdadevelopers, Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power smartphones will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box and both phones will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The upcoming Moto phones are also said to house the same primary rear camera, macro lens and wide-angle lens as well.

In terms of specifications, Moto G8 could come with a 6.39-inch HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. There could be three storage variants of Moto G8 with 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB. For photography, Moto G8 could feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

As for the Moto G8 Power, the smartphone will feature a massive battery as expected. This could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Moto G8 Power could house a smaller 6.36-inch display, and pack 4GB of RAM with 64GB of built-in storage. Moto G8 Power will offer the same camera specifications like the Moto G8 but it could have a quad-camera setup with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Both phones are also said to feature a similar design with a punch-hole camera display and rounded corners. There will be a rear fingerprint sensor most likely which would be embedded on the Moto logo. Motorola hasn’t made anything official on the rumoured Moto G8 phones as yet. But the company is expected to launch the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power next month.