Moto G8 Plus with 48-megapixel camera launched in India: Check price, full specifications

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:58 IST

Motorola on Friday announced the launch of a new smartphone ‘Moto G8 Plus’ in India. Priced at Rs 13,999, Moto G8 Plus will go on sale on October 29 via Flipkart.com. The smartphone will be available in Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink colour options. Reliance Jio is bundling its Rs 2,200 instant cashback scheme along with Cleartrip coupon worth Rs 3,000 and Zoom Car vouchers worth Rs 2,000.

Moto G8 Plus’ main highlight is the camera. The phone comes with three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. The camera also comes with laser autofocus, Night Vision mode, and quad-pixel technology for lowlight photography. On the front, Moto G8 Plus comes with a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto G8 Plus sports a 6.03-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage built in. Moto G8 Plus also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

A 4,000mAh battery powers the phone. The latest Moto phone is said to deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. The TurboPower 2 fast charging fuels up the phone with 8 hours of power in 15 minutes, claims Motorola.

Other key features of Moto G8 Plus include water-repellent design, Dolby Stereo speakers, a fingerprint reader on the back.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 13:57 IST