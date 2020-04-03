Moto G8 Power Lite entry-level smartphone launched: Check specs, features

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 12:05 IST

Motorola has launched a new entry-level smartphone, Moto G8 Power Lite. The phone is scheduled to go on sale on April 15 in select markets such as Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at GBP 149.99 (Rs 14,000 approximately). The phone comes in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue colour options.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite measures 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm and weighs around 200 grams. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display.

The phone runs on MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Moto G8 Power Lite has three rear cameras including a 16-megapixel sensor (f 2.0 aperture, PDAF), 2-megapixel sensor (f 2.4 aperture, macro), and 2-megapixel sensor (f 2.4 aperture, depth). For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel camera with f 2.0 aperture.

Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes with microUSB port and 10W charging support. On the software front, it runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Moto G Power

The launch of new Moto G8 Power Lite comes shortly after Motorola released Moto G Power in the US.

The rebranded Moto G8 Power has 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. The phone comes with 64GB built-in storage. It also has a 5,000mAh battery.

It runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.