e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Moto G8 Power Lite entry-level smartphone launched: Check specs, features

Moto G8 Power Lite entry-level smartphone launched: Check specs, features

Moto G8 Power Lite runs on MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage.

tech Updated: Apr 03, 2020 12:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.
Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.(Motorola)
         

Motorola has launched a new entry-level smartphone, Moto G8 Power Lite. The phone is scheduled to go on sale on April 15 in select markets such as Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at GBP 149.99 (Rs 14,000 approximately). The phone comes in Royal Blue and Arctic Blue colour options.

Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

Moto G8 Power Lite measures 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2mm and weighs around 200 grams. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display.

The phone runs on MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Moto G8 Power Lite has three rear cameras including a 16-megapixel sensor (f 2.0 aperture, PDAF), 2-megapixel sensor (f 2.4 aperture, macro), and 2-megapixel sensor (f 2.4 aperture, depth). For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel camera with f 2.0 aperture.

Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes with microUSB port and 10W charging support. On the software front, it runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Moto G Power

The launch of new Moto G8 Power Lite comes shortly after Motorola released Moto G Power in the US.

The rebranded Moto G8 Power has 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. The phone comes with 64GB built-in storage. It also has a 5,000mAh battery.

It runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

tags
top news
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
‘Lockdown in India was early, far-sighted and courageous’: WHO envoy
‘Lockdown in India was early, far-sighted and courageous’: WHO envoy
Covid 19 Live: Malaria drug may raise heart problem risks, scientists say
Covid 19 Live: Malaria drug may raise heart problem risks, scientists say
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 lockdown with eminent sports personalities
PM Modi discusses COVID-19 lockdown with eminent sports personalities
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech