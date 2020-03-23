Moto G8 Power Lite price, release schedule revealed ahead of official launch

tech

Motorola is working on a new budget smartphone dubbed as Moto G8 Power Lite. Ahead of the official release, new Moto G8 Power Lite details have emerged online.

According to GSMArena, Moto G8 Power Lite will be priced at EUR 188.99 (Rs 15,000 approximately). The phone will go on sale in April.

Moto G8 Power Lite is rumoured to come with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is said to come with as many as four rear cameras including a 16-megapixel primary sensor, two 8-megapixel sensors, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone will reportedly offer a 6.4-inch display but with HD+ resolution.

For performance, Moto G8 Power Lite is rumoured to come with MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The phone will have a 10W charger.

Based on the leaked renders, Moto G8 Power Lite looks very similar to the recent budget Motorola phones. It has a waterdrop notch on the front with volume and power buttons located on the right edge.

G8 Power Lite isn’t the only phone Motorola is working on. The company is also working on Motorola Edge lineup which may come with at least two phones – Edge+ and Edge.

The premium phones are said to come with features such as high refresh rate, in-screen fingerprint sensor, higher megapixel count, and more. The phones are also likely to offer upgraded design, software, and battery performance.