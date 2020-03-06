Moto G8 with punch-hole camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched

tech

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:36 IST

Motorola on Friday launched the Moto G8 smartphone which is possibly the last phone from the Moto G8 series. The company has already launched Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Power and Moto G8 Play. Moto G8 is currently available only in Brazil with the phone launching in other markets soon.

Moto G8 looks quite different from its predecessor Moto G7. The most distinctive change is the punch-hole selfie camera on the Moto G8. The smartphone comes in two colour options of ‘Pearl White’ and ‘Neon Blue’. It is priced at BLR 1,299 which roughly translates to Rs 21,000. Motorola plans to launch the Moto G8 in more markets like Asia, Australia, Europe and Latin America soon.

Moto G8 comes with a 6.4-inch Max Vision HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone has a punch-hole 8-megapixel selfie camera up front. Moto G8 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB of built-in storage and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, Moto G8 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Moto G8 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Motorola promises up to 40 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity options on the Moto G8 include dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE. The smartphone also has a water-repellent design. It also comes equipped with Moto Experiences and Moto Gametime. On the software front, Moto G8 runs on near-stock Android 10 out-of-the-box.