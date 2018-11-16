Moto One Power gets Android Pie update: Dual VoLTE support, new UI and other new features

Motorola on Friday announced the roll-out of Android Pie update on its Moto One Power phone. The latest software update also brings dual SIM VoLTE support, improved camera performance including better low-light images and panorama.

The latest Android Pie update brings a new user interface along with redesigned Quick Settings and dual-screen mode. Other UI changes include simplified volume controls, better Do Not Disturb mode, and Quick Settings. Google’s new OS also has a range of new features that use machine learning algorithms.

For instance, Adaptive Brightness automatically adjusts brightness of the screen based on user’s preference. The latest Android Pie update also enhances battery life on Moto One Power which already comes with a large 5,000mAh battery.

Android Pie brings a new user interface (Motorola)

With Adaptive Battery, the software automatically understands which are the most frequently used applications and also curbs applications running in the background from draining battery.

Moto One Power was launched in India last month. The smartphone which competes with Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro is available on Flipkart for Rs 15,999.

Moto One Power: Full specifications

Moto One Power features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB in-built storage. Users can expand storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photography, Moto One Power sports dual 16-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) rear cameras. Up front, there’s a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Moto One Power is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery along with TurboPower charging. The smartphone offers connectivity options like dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G VoLTE. On the software front, Moto One Power ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone is upgradable to the latest Android 9 Pie.

