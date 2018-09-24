Moto One Power to launch in India today: Specifications, features, and more

Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch its new Moto One Power smartphone in India on Monday. Unveiled at the IFA 2018 conference last month, Motorola’s new smartphone is based on Google’s Android One programme. Moto One Power is also Motorola’s first smartphone to sport a notch display.

Moto One Power is the bigger variant of Moto One smartphone which was also unveiled last month. Moto One comes with a glass back panel and slightly superior specifications than Moto One Power.

Motorola One Power: Full specifications

Motorola One Power comes with a 6.2 inch (17.5cm) 19:9 Max Vision Full HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has 64GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photography, Motorola One Power sports dual-rear cameras consisting of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by a 4,850mAh battery.

Motorola One Power will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus which come with similar set of specifications.

Priced at Rs 16,999, Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.99-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It is also based on Android One, meaning it will be receiving security and software updates on priority from Google. Other key features of Xiaomi Mi A2 include 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera, 20-megapixel front camera, and 3,010mAh battery.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 09:07 IST