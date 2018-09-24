Moto One Power with big 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday launched its new Moto One Power smartphone in India. The highlight of the new Motorola phone is 5,000mAh battery which comes with fast Turbo Charging support. Moto One Power is also Motorola’s first Android One-based smartphone.

Motorola One Power will be available online exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone is priced at Rs 15,999. Registrations for the smartphone begin on September 24 with sales starting on October 5.

Moto One Power: Specifications, features

Featuring a notch display, Motorola One Power has a large 6.2-inch full HD+ LCD Max Vision screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, Moto One Power has 4GB of RAM. For graphics, it has Andreno 509 GPU.

The smartphone comes with 64GB of built-in storage. It also supports microSD card for expandable storage up to 256GB. In terms of connectivity, Moto One Power supports 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

In the camera department, Moto One Power offers 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 12-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Motorola One Power will take on Xiaomi’s Android One-based Mi A2 smartphone.

Priced at Rs 16,999 comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Xiaomi Mi A2 also runs on Android One, meaning it will get security and software updates on priority from Google. Other important features of Xiaomi Mi A2 are 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera, 20-megapixel front camera, and 3,010mAh battery.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:07 IST