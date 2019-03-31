Moto One Vision listed under Google ARCore supported devices, launch expected soon

Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone dubbed ‘Moto One Vision’. The smartphone’s launch seems imminent as it has now been listed under Google’s ARCore supported devices.

Google recently listed Moto One Vision as a supported device. The list features other Motorola smartphones which have already been launched like Moto G7 series and Moto One. Motorola is yet to announce the launch date for Moto One Vision but the latest update hints at a close launch. Moto One Vision was recently on US FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications.

Ahead of its launch, Moto One Vision has already been spun in the rumour mill. Leaks and rumours around the Moto One Vision highlight two interesting features of the smartphone. One is that Moto One Vision will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 processor. This would make the Moto One Vision the first Moto smartphone to use this chipset.

Another interesting feature on the Moto One Vision is the same dual-camera setup as Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone is expected to feature dual 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel cameras. There’s no mention on whether Motorola will also use a Sony IMX586 sensor like Xiaomi. Some camera features that could arrive with the Moto One Vision are Long Exposure support and Video 3D HDR.

The Motorola One Vision name is official and here is an exclusive a press render https://t.co/v1Qh5e2w0U #motorola #androidone pic.twitter.com/fZldP960Gs — Tiger Mobiles (@tigermobiles) March 23, 2019

Moto One Vision was also spotted with the trendy punch-hole camera design and a glass back. The smartphone’s full HD+ display will also have a unique 21:9 aspect ratio. Moto One Vision could be offered with 3GB and 4GB of RAM and storage options of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. Like the Moto One, this smartphone will most likely launch with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:28 IST