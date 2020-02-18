Moto Razr display starts peeling off after 1 week’s use

tech

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:35 IST

Motorola made quite a buzz when it launched its first foldable phone last November. Other than the fact that it’s a foldable phone, Motorola also played with nostalgia by using its 2004 Razr design. The Moto Razr 2019 went on sale in the US earlier this month. It turns out that the Moto Razr’s display is already peeling off.

This comes from Input Mag author Raymond Wong who said the display of their Moto Razr review unit started peeling off after a week’s use. The display peeling is quite evident and it’s happening right at the middle where the phone folds. Wong assures that there was no sort of impact caused to the Moto Razr that could have led to the peeling of its display.

Moto Razr display peeling in the middle. ( Input Mag )

“When I took out the phone at around 3:43 p.m. ET to snap a few selfie comparison photos (😉), I noticed the air gap. The screen was completely warped from hinge-to-hinge with the top layer raised like a poorly applied screen protector,” he explained.

The damage on the Moto Razr’s display is so bad that the phone can’t be folded. The phone’s display started peeling even more as Wong attempted to close it. The Moto Razr’s touchscreen also stopped working after the display broke. The top and bottom parts of the display worked fine but the middle part didn’t respond to touches properly.

According to Wong, this display tear could have happened due to the difference in temperature from 28 to 30 degrees Farenheit(-2 Celcius) outside and moving to a warm room. Touchscreens normally become unresponsive in very cold temperature but a reaction this bad is alarming.

The Moto Razr features a 6.2-inch OLED plastic display. In the US, the Moto Razr is priced at $1,500. The Moto Razr will be launching in India soon with its price most likely crossing a lakh.