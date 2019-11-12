e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Moto Razr foldable phone launches on Nov 13: Expected specs, features, and more

Motorola will revive the iconic Moto Razr flip phone in a new foldable avatar. The foldable phone is expected to feature the same flip phone design but with foldable displays.

tech Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Moto Razr 2019 leaked images.
Moto Razr 2019 leaked images.(Evan Blass/Twitter)
         

Motorola is the latest company to join the foldable phone race. Motorola will launch its foldable phone on November 13 at an event in Los Angeles. Motorola is bringing back its iconic Moto Razr from the 2000s in a new and futuristic avatar.

Motorola’s event invite featured a GIF showing the upcoming phone folding-unfolding vertically in the same manner as the Moto Razr. Leaked images also confirmed the similar design for the Moto Razr 2019. The smartphone will feature a foldable display along with a secondary display up front. While the concept is similar to the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X but the Moto Razr with a vertical foldable screen.

Going by the leaked images we have a good look at the design of the foldable phone. Moto Razr 2019 flaunts the same clamshell design like the iconic flip phone with the front now dominated by a coloured touchscreen. Inside the phone opens up to a full screen covering the top and bottom. There’s a home button located on the bottom bezel of the phone. The front panel also has an outline for the Moto logo.

In terms of specifications, Moto Razr 2019 could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor. There could be two storage variants for Moto Razr - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB RAM. The secondary display could offer a 600 x 800 pixels resolution. When unfolded, the Moto Razr is said to have a 6.2-inch OLED display. Moto Razr 2019 could be more affordable than the Galaxy Fold with an expected price tag of $1,500.

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

tech