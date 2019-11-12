Moto Razr foldable phone launches on Nov 13: Expected specs, features, and more

tech

Motorola is the latest company to join the foldable phone race. Motorola will launch its foldable phone on November 13 at an event in Los Angeles. Motorola is bringing back its iconic Moto Razr from the 2000s in a new and futuristic avatar.

Motorola’s event invite featured a GIF showing the upcoming phone folding-unfolding vertically in the same manner as the Moto Razr. Leaked images also confirmed the similar design for the Moto Razr 2019. The smartphone will feature a foldable display along with a secondary display up front. While the concept is similar to the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X but the Moto Razr with a vertical foldable screen.

Going by the leaked images we have a good look at the design of the foldable phone. Moto Razr 2019 flaunts the same clamshell design like the iconic flip phone with the front now dominated by a coloured touchscreen. Inside the phone opens up to a full screen covering the top and bottom. There’s a home button located on the bottom bezel of the phone. The front panel also has an outline for the Moto logo.

In terms of specifications, Moto Razr 2019 could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor. There could be two storage variants for Moto Razr - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB RAM. The secondary display could offer a 600 x 800 pixels resolution. When unfolded, the Moto Razr is said to have a 6.2-inch OLED display. Moto Razr 2019 could be more affordable than the Galaxy Fold with an expected price tag of $1,500.