Moto Razr: Motorola’s first foldable phone officially launched, coming to India soon

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 10:35 IST

Motorola’s first foldable phone is here. Moto Razr 2019 draws inspiration from the classic Razr phone from the 2000s. This means Moto Razr folds like a flip phone, unlike the recent Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X foldable phones which fold like a book.

Priced at $1,499 (Rs 1,08,200 approximately), Moto Razr has launched in the US will start shipping starting January 2020. It’s is expected to launch in India and other markets very soon. Motorola has also begun accepting registrations for the foldable phone on its India website.

Motorola’s Moto Razr comes with a 6.2-inch pOLED foldable display (fully opened) with 21:9 aspect ratio and 2,142x876 pixels resolution. Once you close the phone, you get a 2.7-inch OLED touchscreen. Just like Samsung Galaxy Fold, the content on the cover screen flows to the main display when fully opened. The cover screen allows users to play music, take selfies and respond to notifications among access to other key features.

In terms of dimensions, Moto Razr measures 72 x 172 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 72 x 94 x 14mm when folded. The phone weighs around 205 grams. It’s available in a ‘Noir Black’ colour option.

At the centre, there’s a hinge mechanism which leaves no gap when the display is closed, unlike Galaxy Fold. “razr transforms an industry challenge into an engineering breakthrough. The zero-gap hinge allows razr to close with both sides perfectly flush, a cohesive design that also protects the main display,” says the company on its website.

Moto Razr camera comes with Night Vision and built-in artificial intelligence ( Motorola )

One of the big differences between Moto Razr and other foldable phones is that it doesn’t come with premium specifications. Motorola’s Moto Razr runs on mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage . The phone houses a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Interestingly enough, Moto Razr comes with e-SIM.

In the camera department, Moto Razr offers a 16-megapixel rear shooter with f/1.7, 1.22um, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) and dual LED flash. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the inside with f/2.0, 1.12um, screen flash. On the software front, it runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Moto Razr comes with NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and Splash Proof water resistant nanocating. The thick base of the phone also houses a fingerprint sensor.