Moto Razr sale in India postponed to April 15

tech

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 13:59 IST

Motorola today said it is delaying the sale of Moto Razr from April 2 to April 15 in India. The sale for Moto Razr cannot take place due to the nation-wide lockdown limiting e-commerce platforms to deliver only essential products for now.

Moto Razr launched in India earlier this month. The foldable phone is priced at Rs 1,24,999, and it is going on sale online via Flipkart and top offline stores as well. Motorola is also offering a one-time screen replacement at Rs 7,999. The 21-day lockdown in India is ending on April 14, and the Moto Razr will go on sale the following day.

“In the light of current scenario, Motorola has decided to postpone the sale of motorola razr which was scheduled for 2nd April 2020 to 15th April, 2020 due to the nation-wide lockdown. Keeping national interest on top, we are abiding the government rules and want our e-commerce partners to deliver essential commodities at the moment,” Motorola said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, Moto Razr features a 6.2-inch pOLED display, and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

ALSO READ: Motorola Razr first impressions

For photography, the Moto Razr sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with features like EIS, dual pixel autofocus, laser AF, and dual LED flash. For selfies, the Moto Razr sports a 5-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone packs a 2,510mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. More features on the Moto Razr include a fingerprint sensor at the bottom panel, Bluetooth 5.0, eSIM support and USB Type-C port.