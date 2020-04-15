e-paper
Home / Tech / Moto Razr sale in India postponed to May 6 after lockdown extension

Moto Razr sale in India postponed to May 6 after lockdown extension

Moto Razr was earlier scheduled to go on sale on April 15 but it has been postponed again due to the second phase of the lockdown.

tech Updated: Apr 15, 2020 16:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Moto Razr foldable phone launched in India last month and it costs over a lakh.
Moto Razr foldable phone launched in India last month and it costs over a lakh.(HT Photo)
         

Motorola has postponed the sale of Moto Razr again, owing to the extension of the lockdown in India. Moto Razr will now go on sale in India on May 3. The foldable phone was earlier scheduled for sale on April 15.

Motorola launched its foldable phone in India last month. Moto Razr is priced at Rs 1,24,999, and it will go on sale via Flipkart, and offline stores as well. Motorola is also Offering a one-time screen replacement on the Razr for Rs 7,999. The second phase of the lockdown will end on May 3 post which the Moto Razr will be available to purchase on May 6 if there’s no other change.

Moto Razr foldable phone has a 6.2-inch pOLED display, and a 2.7-inch cover screen on the exterior of the phone. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the photography department, Moto Razr sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with features like EIS, dual pixel autofocus, laser AF, and dual LED flash. For selfies, it has a 5-megapixel camera up front.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 2,510mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. More features on the Moto Razr include a fingerprint sensor at the bottom panel, Bluetooth 5.0, eSIM support and USB Type-C port.

