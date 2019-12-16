e-paper
Home / Tech / Moto Razr set to launch in India soon: Here are all the details

Moto Razr set to launch in India soon: Here are all the details

The new Moto Razr comes with two screens, one inside and the other outside

tech Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The company has teased the India launch of the Razr through a tweet and has also opened registrations for the foldable phone on its website.
The company has teased the India launch of the Razr through a tweet and has also opened registrations for the foldable phone on its website.
         

Lenovo-owned Motorola after launching its much-awaited vertically foldable smartphone “Moto Razr” at a price of $1,500 in the US on November 14 is now expected to launch in India soon.

The company has teased the India launch of the Razr through a tweet and has also opened registrations for the foldable phone on its website.

The company said, “The iconic #motorolarazr that’s built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India.”

In terms of specifications, the Moto Razr comes with two screens, one sits inside while the other one is on the outside.

In the inside, when unfolded the device features a flexible OLED display that measures 6.2-inches in size. On the outside -- when the phone is folded -- there is a 2.7-inch OLED display that offers an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The Quick View display on the outside of the device includes a 16MP camera that lets users click selfies when the phone is folded. The same 16MP camera turns into a rear camera when the phone is unfolded.

The 16MP camera has EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser AF and Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash.

When unfolded, the phone includes one more 5MP camera inside.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On the software front, the Razr runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and packs a 2510mAh battery paired with 15W quick charging support.

The accessories included in the box is a wireless charger, Razr earbuds, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, a power brick, and a USB-C to 3.5mm audio port dongle.

