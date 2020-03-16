Moto Razr vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: The battle of foldable phones

tech

Motorola has just launched its foldable smartphone, the new Razr, in India. And it is not the first to launch a foldable phone in the country, Samsung already has its Galaxy Z Flip sitting in shelves by now. So, with two of the latest foldable smartphones in the world entering the Indian shores, it is obvious that both are nothing but rivals and it would be only natural to compare both of them, at least on the basis of specifications if nothing more. That’s what we’ve done below. If in case you have a thing for foldables, here’s a brief comparison.

Hinge mechanism

The design and hinge mechanism are the highlights in foldables since these are the reason why both Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr have such a design and longevity claims. Motorola Razr’s hinge tech is something we have seen for the first time. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip (or foldables that came before it), this one leaves zero gap when the screen is closed (folded). Also, the screen is slightly pushed back while closing, eliminating curves within a shorter radius, which in turn results in a less prominent crease. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip has a Hideaway Hinge that is unique for its tight hold. You can place the device on the table, pull the top half and watch content on one part of the screen, while typing (for instance) in the lower half of the screen.

Display

With Moto Razr you get a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED panel that includes 2142x876 pixels resolution. That also means a super wide 21:9 aspect ratio. On the outside there’s a 2.7-inch gOLED screen with 600x800 pixels (4:3) resolution. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2636x1080 pixels) with an almost similar 21.9:9 aspect ratio.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture) lens at the back along with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.8 aperture). These come with OIS, up to 8x zoom, HDR10+ recording. At the front you get a 10-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture and Live Focus feature. Motorola Razr doesn’t come with so many bells and whistles though. It has a 16-megapixel (f/1.7) camera at the back while at the front there is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2 aperture.

Performance

When it comes to the performance, both smartphones are not on the same level. Samsung’s foldable phone has a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor onboard while the Razr has a rather less powerful Snapdragon 710. What’s more is that the Galaxy Z Flip has 8GB RAM onboard, which is 2GB more than what the Razr has.

Battery

Samsung takes the cake here as well with a larger 3300mAh battery as compared to Moto Razr’s 2510mAh. While the latter supports 15W TurboPower charging, the Galaxy Z Flip comes with a Quick Charge 2.0 tech (for wired charging).

Price

Despite being more powerful on paper with a better screen, processor, more RAM, battery and cameras, the Galaxy Z Flip costs lower than the Moto Razr. You can get Samsung’s foldable phone at Rs 1,09,999 but for the Razr, it would cost you more at Rs 1,24,999.