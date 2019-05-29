Moto Z4 phone listed, sold on Amazon ahead of launch

Ahead of its official announcement, Amazon briefly listed the unannounced and upcoming Motorola Moto Z4 smartphone on its website which a YouTuber purchased for $499.99.

“Someone managed to order the Moto Z4, and it actually showed up in the mail, complete with a 360-degree camera Moto Mod that Motorola will apparently be tossing in for free alongside the phone,” The Verge reported.

According to Amazon’s listing, the Moto Z4 smartphone features a 6.4-inch OLED screen at a resolution of 2340x1080 along with an under laying in-display fingerprint reader and fast charge support.

Powered by Snapdragon’s 675 processor, the smartphone comes with 4GB RAM, 128GB of built-in expandable storage and 3,600 mAh battery. Even though Amazon later pulled down the page, for Motorola it remains accessible via cache.

Meanwhile, with 279 subscribers, YouTuber ‘JETFIRE007’ posted an unboxing and a review video of the officially unannounced Moto Z4 smartphone, comparing it to Motorola’s Z2, which was launched in 2018.

“Final verdict is that the Moto Z4 is the faster phone for everyday usage. The Z4’s lower power Snapdragon 675 combined with the beefy 3600 mAh battery should make it a serious contender for best battery life of 2019. Pair that with a Moto Mod battery pack or even the super beefy Turbo Mod and you’ll have one of the best, if not the best, phones in terms of battery life,” he wrote on YouTube.

While the unboxing video has already gathered nearly 1,30,000 views on YouTube, the review video has collected over 5,000 views.

Moto Z4 will almost certainly support Motorola’s 5G Moto Mod and with Amazon being able to already ship units out, the Z4’s proper announcement and release are likely coming very soon, the report added.

First Published: May 29, 2019 16:23 IST