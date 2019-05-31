Moto Z4 with 48MP camera, Snapdragon 675 SoC launched: Price, specifications, features

Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially launched its new flagship phone, Moto Z4. Set to go on sale in the US later next month, Moto Z4 (unlocked version) will be available for $499 which is Rs 34,800 approximately.

Moto Z4, like the previous generation models, supports the company’s snap-on mods which bring additional features or enhancements. Motorola is also offering a 5G mod with the Moto Z4 in the US.

Moto Z4 Full specifications

Moto Z4 comes with a 6.4-inxh MAX vision full HD+ OLED display with in-screen fingerprint sensor. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and support for up to 512GB microSD storage.

The latest Motorola phone has a 48-megapixel rear camera with 12MP output using Quad Pixel technology, f/1.7 aperture, 1.6um pixel size, OIS, PDAF, Laser Autofocus. Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash.

On the front it has a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 0.9um pixel size. Low light mode using Quad Pixel technology for 6.25MP, 1.8um pixel size output. Screen flash.

Other key features of the phone include Android 9 Pie, 128GB built-in storage, USB Type C support, and 3,600mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charger. The phone also comes with 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto Z4 is available in Flash Grey and Frost White colour options.

First Published: May 31, 2019 12:54 IST