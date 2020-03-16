Motorola Edge key specifications, design features revealed

tech

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 12:32 IST

Motorola has long been rumoured to be working on a high-end smartphone, dubbed as Edge+. While most of the specifications have already leaked, a new report claims Motorola is working on an affordable version of the Edge+.

XDA Developers have published “leaked photos” of the affordable Edge. The images reveal an edge-to-edge display with curves on the sides. The design is said to be quite similar to Oppo’s waterfall display on the new Find X2 Pro.

The display is said to support 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also houses a cutout for selfie camera, pegged to be a 25-megapixel sensor. Motorola Edge will also offer in-screen fingerprint sensor.

At the base, the phone is seen with 3.5mm headphone jack. The website says the phone will have physical buttons for volume and power, and also sport microSD card slot.

Motorola Edge leaked photo ( XDA Developers )

On the back, Motorola Edge has three rear cameras vertically aligned on the left top corner. According to the report, Motorola Edge will include a 64-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Other expected features of the phone include Android 10, 4,500mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

Compared to the high-end model, Motorola Edge+ is said to come with more powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and a bigger battery. The display size and overall design of the phone are likely to remain the same.