Motorola Edge live image, key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:03 IST

Lenovo-owned Motorola will soon launch a new flagship smartphone series. The new lineup will feature at least two phones, Motorola Edge and Edge Plus. Ahead of the official launch on April 22, Motorola Edge details have continued to leak online.

First up is the live image of the Motorola Edge. The leaked image shows the rear panel of the phone. Motorola Edge houses camera sensors placed in a vertical array on the top left centre. There is an LED flash next to it. The back panel, which appears to be glass, has a Motorola logo at the back.

Second is the listing on Google Play Console where key specifications of the phone have appeared. Motorola Edge is seen running Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box and has a full HD+ display.

Motorola Edge spotted ahead of the official launch ( Pricebaba )

According to older leaks, Motorola Edge will house a 6.67-inch OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera on the front. The display also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor. The selfie camera is rumoured to be a 25-megapixel camera.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

The triple-camera setup is rumoured to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Other expected features of Motorola Edge include a 4,500mAh battery.

The Edge Plus, as the name suggests, is set to have more premium features. It is said to come with 108-megapixel camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 5G connectivity. The Edge Plus will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. It is also expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.