e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Motorola Edge live image, key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

Motorola Edge live image, key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

Motorola will soon launch two new premium phones, Edge and Edge Plus. Here is what you need to know.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
New Motorola phones are coming
New Motorola phones are coming(Reuters)
         

Lenovo-owned Motorola will soon launch a new flagship smartphone series. The new lineup will feature at least two phones, Motorola Edge and Edge Plus. Ahead of the official launch on April 22, Motorola Edge details have continued to leak online.

First up is the live image of the Motorola Edge. The leaked image shows the rear panel of the phone. Motorola Edge houses camera sensors placed in a vertical array on the top left centre. There is an LED flash next to it. The back panel, which appears to be glass, has a Motorola logo at the back.

Second is the listing on Google Play Console where key specifications of the phone have appeared. Motorola Edge is seen running Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box and has a full HD+ display.

Motorola Edge spotted ahead of the official launch
Motorola Edge spotted ahead of the official launch ( Pricebaba )

According to older leaks, Motorola Edge will house a 6.67-inch OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera on the front. The display also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor. The selfie camera is rumoured to be a 25-megapixel camera.

 

The triple-camera setup is rumoured to have a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Other expected features of Motorola Edge include a 4,500mAh battery.

The Edge Plus, as the name suggests, is set to have more premium features. It is said to come with 108-megapixel camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 5G connectivity. The Edge Plus will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. It is also expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

tags
top news
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
Lockdown 2.0: Govt monitoring violation of guidelines, assaults on medicos
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
‘Not safe’: Govt warns people against using Zoom video conference service
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
TikTok now lets parents link their account with their kid’s
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
Kids use bricks to show how COVID-19 spreads, PM Modi shares video
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

tech