Motorola Edge Plus leaked specs reveal a powerful flagship smartphone

Motorola Edge Plus leaked specs reveal a powerful flagship smartphone

Motorola’s next flagship phone is said to launch at the MWC next month. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge Plus.

tech Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Motorola Edge Plus key specifications leaked (representative image)
Motorola Edge Plus key specifications leaked (representative image)(HT Photo)
         

Motorola is working on a new flagship phone. Dubbed as ‘Motorola Edge Plus’, the smartphone will mark the company’s departure from the traditional X and Z branding for its flagships. Expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, key details about Motorola Edge+ have surfaced online.

Spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, Motorola Edge Plus is seen with Android 10 operating system and 12GB of RAM. The phone runs on an octa-core 1.8GHz processor. Putting the leaked specs in perspective, the Edge Plus will be one of the first phones from Motorola to have such high RAM capacity.

If true, it will also bring the phone on par with some of the other powerful flagship phones launched by the competition of late. The processor is most likely to be the Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the top-end chip from Qualcomm.

An older report claimed Motorola Edge Plus will come with a punch-hole camera. The smartphone will also be available in the US and could be exclusive to Verizon. Right now, there’s no word on its India availability or price thus far.

Apart from a flagship phone, Motorola is also said to be experimenting with a stylus phone. Dubbed as Moto Stylus, the phone will reportedly come with Samsung’s S Pen-like stylus. Leaked renders reveal the mid-range phone will come with a punch-hole camera on the front.

