Motorola Edge Plus, One Mid, Moto G8 Power Lite specs leaked

tech

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 16:21 IST

Motorola recently started rolling out its last year’s foldable display smartphone, the Moto Razr, in markets across the globe. Now the word is that the company will launch three new smartphones this year. These smartphones will be called the Motorola Edge Plus, the Motorola One Mid and the Moto G8 Power Lite.

According to XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman, the Motorola Edge Plus will be a flagship-level smartphone and it will feature a 6.67-inch 90Hz display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a 5,170mAh battery. This will be the first flagship smartphone by the company since it launched the Moto Z3 back in 2018.

Apart from the Motorola Edge Plus, Rahman also shared barebone details about the Motorola One Mid and the Moto G8 Power Lite. As per the details that he shared on Twitter the Motorola One Mid will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675. It will come with a 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a 4000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge+ logo. This is Motorola's first flagship since the Moto Z3.



-Snapdragon 865

-6.67" 2340x1080 curved 90Hz display

-Verizon/ROW

-Over 5000mAh (5170?) battery

-Up to 12GB RAM pic.twitter.com/l5vfMqX8P8 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 25, 2020

As far as the Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is concerned, it will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and be backed by 5,000mAh battery.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that we have heard about the the Motorola Edge Plus and the Motorola G8 Power. Previous reports hint that the Edge Plus will come with a punch-hole camera in the front and that it will run on Android 10. The Motorola G8 Power, on the other hand, is tipped to get a 6.36-inch full HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, a 25-megapixel selfie camera and a quad camera setup at the back.