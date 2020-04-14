Motorola Edge series to launch on April 22: Here’s what we know so far

tech

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 10:47 IST

Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced it will launch a new flagship smartphone on April 22. The company is going to host an “e-event” to unveil the phone. According to reports, Motorola will showcase the long rumoured Edge series.

Motorola Edge series was expected to be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year. With the conference getting cancelled, the smartphone series appeared to be delayed until April.

Ahead of the official launch, Motorola Edge series has leaked multiple times. The lineup will have at least two phones, Motorola Edge and Edge+.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

Motorola Edge+ is expected to run on Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone is said to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will also support in-screen fingerprint sensor. Reports suggest the phone will have dual curved display as seen on flagship Samsung phone and other premium phones.

Other key features expected from Motorola Edge+ are 108-megapixel camera, 5,000mAh battery, and 5G connectivity.

The lower-end Edge is likely to get the same set of specifications with changes in camera and processor specs. According to reports, Edge will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The phone will have a 64-megapixel camera.