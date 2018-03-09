Motorola expands retail presence with the launch of 25 Moto Hubs in Kolkata

Motorola India on Thursday opened 25 “Moto Hubs” in Kolkata targeting a third of its sales from its organised outlets and further strengthening its offline retail presence across the country.

“Moto Hubs” allow users to experience and purchase latest online and offline portfolio of Motorola products under one roof, including the just launched smartphones Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4.

“Our customer-centric strategy has helped us immensely and we have received an overwhelming response to ‘Moto Hubs’ across the country.

“With this we are giving smartphone lovers a fresh retail experience where they can interact and engage with the brand prior to the purchase,” Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.

Motorola also plans to set up 1,000 ‘Moto Hubs’ across 100 cities, as the “first milestone” of strengthening offline presence. The hubs could push revenue from offline channels to 50% of total sales over a period of time, Motorola Mobility India Managing Director Sudhin Mathur said. Motorola, however, did not give a definite timeline on reaching the 1,000 count.

“The next level of growth will come from the offline channel and the company does not want to be left out. The 1,000 hubs are our first milestone,” Mathur said.

He said as per industry standards, two-third of sales come from offline channels, “while for us it is just reverse”.

“Ideally, I think revenue from offline and e-commerce should be equal,” Mathur said.

The eastern region contributes to 15% of the total smartphones retail sales in India, according to German research firm GfK. To consolidate its retail presence, the company had announced the opening of 50 Moto Hubs in Delhi in January.

The Lenovo-owned company has already partnered with Poorvika Mobiles in 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers.

The “Moto Hubs” offer accessories such as on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and phone covers.