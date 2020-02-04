e-paper
Home / Tech / Motorola G8 Power key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

Motorola G8 Power key specifications revealed ahead of official launch

Motorola Moto G8 Power is expected to launch at the MWC in Barcelona later this month. Here’s what we know about the new Motorola phone.

tech Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:17 IST
Hindustan Times
Motorola G8 Power key specifications leaked
Motorola G8 Power key specifications leaked(HT Photo)
         

Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on a bunch of new smartphones, expected to be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Already, we have come across leaks about Moto Edge Plus and a stylus Moto phone. Now, we’ve come across fresh details about another Motorola phone, dubbed as Moto G8 Power.

Spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, Motorola Moto G8 Power is seen running Android 10. The phone is also seen running Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 4GB of RAM. Moto G8 Power scored 311 and 1,357 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively, indicating at a budget smartphone capabilities.

According to reports, Moto G8 Power will come with a 5,000mAh battery and Quick Charge 3.0 support. The phone is said to come with a 6.36-inch full HD+ display. The G8 Power may come with a punch-hole selfie camera with a 25-megapixel sensor. Reports add the phone will house as many as four cameras on the back.

Apart from Motorola G8 Power, the company is also working on a new Z phone. Reports suggest the phone will ship with a 5,000mAh battery, much bigger than 3,600mAh on Motorola Z4. Another premium phone from Motorola, Edge Plus, is rumoured to come with an octa-core 1.8GHz processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

As far as the stylus phone goes, Moto G Stylus will come with Samsung S Pen-like stylus. The phone will have a punch hole camera.

tech