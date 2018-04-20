Motorola introduces new Moto G6-series: Price, specifications, features

Motorola on Thursday launched a new line-up of budget smartphones that includes Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus. The three smartphones will be initially available in Brazil followed by a global rollout. Motorola offers its G-series phones in India, so it’s highly likely that these new phones will be available in the country pretty soon.

Moto G6, the successor to last year’s Moto G5, has been launched at a price of $249 which is Rs 16,000 approximately whereas Moto G6 Play costs $199, roughly Rs 13,000. Moto G6 Plus has launched with a price tag of $370 which is approximately Rs 25,000.

Moto G6 Specifications

Motorola Moto G6 features a 5.7-inch full HD IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 424ppi pixel density. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM.

It comes with 32GB of built-in storage and supports expandable storage via a microSD card. It comes with a dual-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera.

Key features of the phone include a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options such as 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2 and NFC.

Moto G6 Play Specifications

Motorola Moto G6 Play also features 5.7-inch 18:9 display but has lower HD resolution. Running on Android 8.0 Oreo, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 427 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM. Moto G6 Play comes with 32GB of internal storage and supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, it has a 13-megapixel rear shooter and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. Powered by a 4,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with connectivity options such as 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, USB Type-C and Bluetooth v4.2.

Moto 6G Plus Specifications

Motorola Moto G6 Plus has a 5.93-inch 18:9 display with full HD resolution. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor and 4GB of RAM, Moto G6 Plus runs on Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and is likely to be upgraded to future Android iteration, Android P. It comes with 64GB of storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The plus model comes with a more powerful Snapdragon 630 processor. (Motorola)

For photography, Moto G6 Plus has two cameras on the back including a 12-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor. On t he front it has, an 8-megapixel camera. Other key features of the phone include 3,200mAh battery and connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC and 4G LTE among others.