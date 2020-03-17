Motorola launches a cheaper variant of Moto E6s: Check full specs, features

tech

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 15:59 IST

Motorola has launched a newer variant of its Moto E6s smartphone which was released in September last year. The new Moto E6s joins the company’s Moto E, MotoE6 Play, and Moto E6 Plus entry-level and budget phones.

Motorola hasn’t announced the price of Moto E6s yet but confirmed it will be initially available in select markets in Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The phone comes in Peacock Blue and Sunrise Red colour options.

Moto E6S Specifications

Moto E6s has a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 2GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of built-in storage. There’s also a microSD slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

Moto E6s has two rear cameras with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Moto E6s is powered by a 3,000nAh battery. Other important features of the phone include VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microUSB.

Moto E6s new vs Moto E6s old

The older Moto E6s is available in India via Flipkart for Rs 7,999. The phone comes with superior specifications and features. It has 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. It has a 6.1-inch HD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

On the back it has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras. For selfies it has an 8-megapixel front camera. It’s also powered by MediaTek P22 processor but with higher RAM and higher storage capacity. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB.

Unlike the newer model, the original Moto E6s has fingerprint sensor as well. It’s powered by 3,000mAh battery.