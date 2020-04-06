Motorola, Lenovo, Asus announce extended warranty support

tech

Lenovo and Motorola on Friday announced extending warranty on their smartphones and accessories till May 31, 2020. The benefit includes devices with warranties that are coming to an end between March 15 through April 30, 2020.

“Keeping customer centricity as our primary objective, Lenovo and Motorola are leveraging the full strength of our global business operations to maintain services support and minimize any potential impact on customers worldwide during this challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic,” said the company in a release.

Separately, Asus has also announced extending warranty support for their customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension will be available for all smartphones, laptops, desktops, all-in-one, and tablets with warranty expiring during the lockdown period between March 25, 2020 and April 14, 2020. The warranty support has been extended for period of 30 days.

Leon Yu – Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India & South Asia said in a release, “Abiding to the lock-down rules, we have our online support active for consumers even under the current circumstances but have had to temporarily pause service through our onsite service operations and service centers. We understand these tough situations and we would like to ensure peace of mind, of our customers by extending the warranty support by one month on ASUS and ROG products, whose warranty was expiring during the lockdown period.

“Rest assured, we will resume offline operations with more zest and enthusiasm as soon as the regulations are lifted. We would like to thank our users in advance for their understanding and patience. We are sure that we will emerge stronger from this pandemic. In the meanwhile, we urge everyone to stay home and stay safe,” he added.

Apart from Lenovo, Motorola, and Asus, several smartphone companies have also extended warranty support.

For instance, Samsung has extended warranty support till May 30 2020 for all the company products whose warranty is expiring between March 20 and April 30. Realme and Oppo have also extended warranty support amid Covid-19 lockdown