Motorola looks to steal OnePlus TV’s thunder with its first smart TV: Check price, features

tech

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:27 IST

Motorola in partnership with Flipkart on Monday launched its first smart TV in India. Motorola’s smart TV lineup starts at Rs 13,999 (32-inch). The TVs will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Motorola’s smart TV line up features as many as six models. The 43-inch full HD TV is priced at Rs 24,999 whereas the UHD model is priced at Rs 29,999. The 50-inch UHD model is priced at Rs 33,999. The 55-inch UHD model will be available for Rs 39,999. The top-end model has a 65-inch UHD panel and is priced at Rs 64,999.

Motorola’s smart TV series comes with a range of visual-focused features such as Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and an autotunex display technology. Motorola TV comes with 540 GPU, 2.25GB and 16GB built-in storage. It’s powered by a MEMC technology. The smart TV comes with a gamepad as well for playing games. The smart TV runs on Android 9.0 TV. It has 20W front firing speakers.

ALSO READ: Motorola Moto E6s budget smartphone launched in India

Motorola’s first smart TVs come ahead of OnePlus TV launch in India. OnePlus’ smart TV is set to be Amazon exclusive in India. OnePlus TV will come with as many as eight speakers with 50W sound output. OnePlus’ first smart TV will have 4K 55-inch QLED panel along with Gamma Color processor for better visual experience. OnePlus is also bundling a smart TV remote with dedicated Google Assistant buttons. The smart TV remote also has a physical volume slider on the right edge and USB port at the base.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 12:57 IST