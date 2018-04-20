Motorola Moto E5, E5 Plus and E5 Play smartphones launched: Price, specifications

Motorola on Thursday launched its latest Moto E5 smartphones along with the Moto G6 series. Moto E lineup consists of the company’s entry-level phones. The 2018 lineup includes three smartphones – Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus will be available in various countries over the coming months, while Moto E5 Play will sell in North America only.

Moto E5 Plus is priced at €169 (Rs 13,800 approximately), and Moto E5 will retail at €149 (Rs 12,200 approximately. Pricing details of Moto E5 Play haven’t been announced as yet. In India, Motorola currently has the Moto E4 Plus, Moto E4 and Moto E3 Power smartphones, all priced below Rs 10,000.

Moto E5 specifications

Moto E5 features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. In the photography department, Moto E5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera. On the software front, it runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and is fuelled by a 4,000mAh ‘All day battery’.

Moto E5 Plus specifications

Moto E5 Plus has a bigger 6-inch display with HD+ resolution. The smartphone offers 3GB of RAAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. For photography, Moto E5 Plus features a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a massive 5,000mAh battery, and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone also comes with water repellent coating.

Moto E5 Play specifications

Moto E5 Play comes with a 5.2-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425/427 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. In terms of optics, the smartphone offers an 8-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front camera. It also runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and packs a 2,800mAh battery. Like the Plus version, Moto E5 Play also has water repellant coating.