Motorola Moto E6s budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:45 IST

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday launched a new budget smartphone in India. Moto E6S is priced at Rs 7,999. The sale starts on September 23 via Flipkart. Motorola is bundling its Rs 2,200 Jio cashback offer along with Rs 3,000 cashback offer from Cashback.

Moto E6S is one of the few smartphones in India to come with a removable back panel. The back panel has a slot for dual rear cameras on the left top corner along with a Motorola logo at the centre. The logo also doubles up as fingerprint sensor. The replaceable back cover also comes in multiple colour options. Another highlight of the phone is that it allows users to play full version of PUBG, instead of the stripped down version, PUBG Lite.

Motorola E6S Full Specifications

Motorola E6S comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Motorola E6S runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Motorola E6S comes with two rear cameras, 13-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Moto E6S is powered by a 3,600mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual SIM, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 12:43 IST