Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone leaks again in live hands-on image

Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone’s first live image hits the web ahead of the official launch on November 13.

tech Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone leaks
Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone leaks (Evan Blass)
         

Motorola is bringing back the classic Razr phone in all new foldable avatar. Dubbed as Moto Razr, the upcoming foldable phone is set to launch on November 13. Motorola hasn’t officially revealed much about the foldable phone but a slew of leaks have given a good look at the new Razr. Now, a live hands-on image of the phone has hit the web.

Spotted on Weibo, Motorola’s Moto Razr foldable phone is seen fully opened. As leaked earlier the phone, has a thick base with mechanical hinges at the centre. The top panel has a curved design, similar to the classic Razr. The screen also has a notch on the top. Contrary to rumours, the Moto Razr hands-on image seems to be quite big in size when fully opened.

The latest leak comes shortly after Evan Blass aka evleaks revealed renders of the Razr foldable phone. Similar to Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold 2 concept, Motorola Moto Razr has a clamshell design, reminiscent to the Razr V3. When the device is closed, it becomes square with a cover touch screen on the front.

Moto Razr foldable phone spotted on Weibo
Moto Razr foldable phone spotted on Weibo ( Weibo/sunniton )

According to rumours, Moto Razr 2019 foldable phone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB RAM and storage variants. The secondary display on the phone is said to offer a 600 x 800 pixels resolution. The phone is expected to be priced around $1,500, making it quite cheaper than Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold.

