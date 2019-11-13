Motorola Moto Razr foldable phone previewed just before the official launch

tech

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:59 IST

Moto Razr foldable phone is set to launch later today. The first foldable phone from Motorola will borrow design elements from the classic Razr phone from the 2000s. Ahead of the official launch, Motorola has posted a new photo of its upcoming foldable phone on its social media handles.

The new cover photo of Motorola and Moto Twitter handles reveals a fully opened Moto Razr foldable phone. The silhouette-like shot reveals the thick base at the bottom, hinges at the center and power and volume buttons on the upper side of the phone. If you look closely at the photo, you will notice a minor bump on the rear of the top panel.

The latest image is in line with the recently leaked Moto Razr 2019 renders and live images. Following the classic “flip design”, Moto Razr 2019 will flaunt the same clamshell design with the front now offering a coloured touchscreen. The phone opens to a full screen covering the top and bottom.

Motorola’s new cover photo reveals the new foldable phone ( Motorola )

Motorola Razr 2019 seems very similar to the second generation of Galaxy Fold recently showcased by Samsung.

According to rumours, Moto Razr 2019 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It will be available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB RAM and storage variants. The secondary display on the phone is expected to offer a 600 x 800 pixels resolution. Fully opened Moto Razr 2019 offers a 6.2-inch OLED display. According to reports, Moto Razr will cost around $1,500, much cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Fold.